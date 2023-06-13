3 arrested in connection to Lynnwood park shooting that killed 2 boys

Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Lynnwood last summer that killed two boys.

Lynnwood Police arrested two adults—a 29-year-old and 24-year-old—and a teenager. All three were charged with aggravated first-degree murder in connection to a shooting at Spruce Park on July 14, 2022.

Officials say 15-year-old Tidus Linville-Goodwin and 16-year-old Jesus Sanchez Camunas Jr. were killed in the shooting.

"This investigation has remained a priority for our detectives and the Snohomish County Prosecutors, who have remained steadfast and unrelenting in their pursuit of those responsible for this heinous act, which has led to the arrest of these three suspects," read a statement from Lynnwood Police. "Our thoughts remain with the family members of these two young men."

Police were called around 9:15 p.m. that night to Spruce Park to reports of a shooting. They arrived and found the two boys with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment but shortly after died from their injuries.

"This terrible crime has forever changed the lives of the family, friends and loved ones of these two teenage members of our community, whose lives were senselessly cut short far too soon," said Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson.