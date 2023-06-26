3 arrested in tool supplies theft in Everett

article

Three people were arrested and $14,000 worth of tools were returned after a box truck was broken into in Everett.

Last week, a police officer responded to a business in northern Everett reporting that a box truck transporting $14,000 worth of tool supplies had been stolen. Surveillance footage revealed three suspects involved in the theft. The driver was wearing distinguishable clothing and the suspect car had unique qualities, as well, police say.

The officer followed in the direction the suspected car was recorded leaving in, and eventually found the car at a residency about six blocks away from the business. The officer reviewed surveillance video from nearby residencies, which showed the man with those same distinguishable clothes transferring the stolen goods to the backyard with the help of another man.

Police developed provable cause to arrest the suspected driver of first-degree theft. Soon after, the suspected driver was arrested by police in an alleyway between the residencies.

A search warrant to search the garage and residence was later approved, and when police announced they would be searching the buildings, two other suspects—a man and a woman—would surrender themselves to police and were arrested.

Several power tools found in the garage, matching the description of what was stolen from the business. Employees identified the stolen items, and everything was returned.