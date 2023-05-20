3 injured after shooting breaks out at massive house party in Tukwila

Police are investigating after a shooting broke out at a large house party in Tukwila early Saturday morning. Three people were shot and are now recovering, one is listed in critical condition.

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), at around 12:17 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a residence near the corner of 46th Ave. S and S 148th St. Authorities are calling this home a short-term rental residence, similar to an Airbnb.

Tukwila Police Department

The TPD says their officers arrived to a chaotic scene with more than 100 people at the party.

Three adult men were found with gunshot wounds, and were immediately brought to the hospital. Authorities say two of the victims were in stable condition, the third is reportedly in critical condition.

Police recovered numerous shell casings at the scene. Witnesses interviewed at the scene were uncooperative.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Major Crimes Unit (MCU) and members of the King County Prosecutor’s Office Most Dangerous Offenders Program (MDOP) are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email the TPD at tips@tukwilawa.gov, or call their non-emergency line at 206-241-2121. Authorities say witnesses can also submit a private message on their social media accounts, just refer to case number 230002919.

This is a developing story.