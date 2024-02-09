4 Ingraham HS students arrested in attempted robbery outside school

Seattle Police arrested four Ingraham High School students accused of trying to rob another student outside of the school on Friday.

SPD says around 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the school for an attempted armed robbery on Densmore Ave. N at Ingraham High School.

Police say a student was walking to school when a red Honda occupied by four juveniles drove up. Four suspects exited the vehicle and one pointed a firearm at the victim, demanding he hand over his shoes and AirPods.

The victim was able to sprint away to a nearby house and call 911.

Ingraham High School was briefly placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspects.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle with the four suspects inside, and they were all taken into custody, police say.

SPD says all parties involved were students at the high school.

The suspect's vehicle was impounded, and the firearm has not yet been recovered.

The four suspects were arrested for robbery and taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.