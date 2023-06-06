5 firefighters hurt while tackling Tacoma apartment fire

article

A fire at a Tacoma apartment sent two residents to the hospital and left five firefighters hurt Monday night. .

At about 9:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of an apartment fire on Pacific Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second floor unit.

Two residents were taken to the hospital.

According to fire officials, five fighters were hurt when part of a ceiling collapsed. Three were evaluated at the scene and two were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the cause was accidental ignition from smoking while using oxygen.

Five units wwere damaged and nine people were displaced.