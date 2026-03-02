Red Cross helping 51 people impacted by Everett, WA apartment fire

The Brief A fire at Centrepointe Apartments in Everett displaced 51 people, including about half who are children. The Red Cross is providing housing, meals and other essentials, with up to 25 residents needing temporary shelter. No one was killed, and officials credit working smoke alarms with saving lives.



A fire at a large apartment complex in Everett has impacted more than 50 people, and according to the Red Cross, around half of them are children.

The Red Cross says it has stepped in to help provide necessities, support and housing to those in need at Centrepointe Apartments.

The picture below was provided by Aaron Shackman, who captured the flames as they set his balcony on fire.

Abdoul Williams is an accountant who tried to salvage what he could when his unit was destroyed, including the books used for his education.

"I have a Bachelor's in accounting and I have to keep some of the books because I’m trying to pursue becoming a CPA," Williams said.

But, the future CPA from Everett didn't count on the massive fire that tore through his apartment building early Monday morning.

"I was sleeping and then all of a sudden I heard the alarm bells start ringing," said Abdoul.

When the fire broke out at around 4 a.m. in a unit below his, he was sleeping.

"I was in a deep sleep," said Abdoul.

Once he heard the fire alarm, he grabbed his diploma, passport and other important documents and fled. He fought his way down three flights of stairs.

"It was like a cloud of smoke, you can’t see through it," he said.

Though visibility was bad, he finally cleared the building.

"I was kind of gobsmacked," said Abdoul. He is pictured below.

After firefighters doused the flames and checked his apartment, they realized it was totaled.

"It’s a mess in here," said Abdoul, showing us the interior of his burned apartment.

The Red Cross has since tallied the number of people impacted at 51, with as many as 20 to 25 possibly needing housing.

"This is the first time I’ve responded where we’ve had this many units and people who were displaced," said Vonita Francisco, Red Cross Volunteer, Disaster Action Team Supervisor.

Red Cross workers are also calculating the number of meals and clothing items needed for those impacted, and the cost of time lost at work and school, especially for displaced children.

"All responses are urgent. However, having kids does add to the stakes, because you have to consider that they can’t go back to school, not only for today. Do they have enough to eat?" said Hope Maozwa, "Also, are they safe in the general area as we try to figure out the response?"

While most of his apartment was in the black, Abdoul's bookshelf was surprisingly spared.

"Some of them are burnt on the edge. But hey, they are still here," he said as he flipped the pages of one of the salvaged accounting books.

Even though his books are singed, and the situation is taxing, sometimes in life, Abdoul says you have to count your blessings, even when starting back at zero.

"I’m grateful for those books," he said. "It’s just life. Sometimes, things happen, you know. You have to push through and move on."

The Red Cross says it's fortunate that nobody was killed, and staff members and volunteers credit smoke alarms with saving lives.

