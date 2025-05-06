More than 60 firefighters respond to storage facility fire in Everett, WA

The Brief More than 60 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at an Everett storage facility on Monday. About 13 storage bays were destroyed, but no injuries were reported and a nearby shop with flammable chemicals was saved. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.



More than 60 firefighters responded to a fire at a storage facility in Everett on Monday evening.

(South County Fire)

What we know:

According to South County Fire (SCF), crews were dispatched to the building near the corner of 4th Avenue West and 132nd Street Southwest, along I-5, at around 6:30 p.m.

When the first crew arrived, they quickly determined additional support was needed, and the response was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

SCF said a column of smoke could be seen for miles.

Authorities said the fire destroyed about 13 storage bays used to house vehicles, and more than a dozen other units sustained heat damage.

(South County Fire)

Firefighters were able to save an adjoining shop that contained flammable chemicals. SCF reported no injuries.

Crews monitored the site overnight to ensure there were no flare-ups.

SCF thanked the Everett Fire Department, Kukilteo Fire Department and Paine Field Airport Fire Department for their assistance.

What we don't know:

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from South County Fire of Snohomish County, Washington.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Dashcam footage shows shocking 'road rage' hit-and-run on motorcyclist

Trump, Carney quibble over buying Canada: ‘Never say never’

Dozens arrested after protests escalate at University of Washington in Seattle

Jury selection for Bryan Kohberger trial: What both sides will likely look out for

Seattle police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed mother

Inmate escapes police at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

2 new trails connect Redmond transit station to King County park

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.