Traffic delays expected in Everett, WA amid SR-529 closures

WSDOT is warning drivers to prepare for traffic congestion in Everett and in both directions of I-5 over the next few days as crews work on a project along State Route 529.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), northbound SR-529 will be closed at the Steamboat Slough Bridge 24 hours a day starting Friday, May 2 until Tuesday night.

Keep reading for a road closure schedule, and how to navigate around the construction site.

When will SR-529 close, reopen in Everett, WA?

WSDOT says the closure on northbound SR-529 between Everett and Marysville will begin on Friday, May 2 at 11 p.m., and open on Tuesday, May 6 at 11 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Expect significant traffic congestion in Everett and in both directions of I-5 as people negotiate their way around the closures," said WSDOT in a press release. "Plan accordingly and allow extra travel time."

Crews say the southbound lanes of SR-529 will remain open, and access to the Animal Shelter and Langus Riverfront Park will remain open.

For pedestrians and bicyclists, WSDOT crews will have a shuttle service to help transport people around the closure. This applies to those who use mobility devices as well.

SR-529 closures planned in Everett, WA this month

Timeline:

WSDOT says this SR-529 closure is the first of three other planned extended closures this month. Here’s the full schedule:

May 9-13: Northbound SR-529 will be closed 24 hours per day.

May 16-20: Southbound SR-529 will be closed 24 hours per day (tentative).

May 30-June 2: Southbound SR-529 will be closed 24 hours per day (tentative).

For more information, visit WSDOT’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

