Fisherman's Village Music Festival returning to Everett, WA

The Brief The Fisherman's Village Music Festival will happen in Everett this May. Festival organizers have released the initial lineup, including some local Seattle bands. More than just music, there will be art and food options for attendees as well.



This May, Everett will host the 12th edition of the Fisherman's Village Music Festival.

There will be three stages rockin' with music over three days in Downtown Everett from May 15-17. Additionally, there will be an immersive experience at Everett's APEX Art and Culture Center.

Fisherman's Village Music Festival, 2021 (Courtesy of (Christine Mitchell)

Organizers call the festival a launchpad for Washington artists, along with others around the Pacific Northwest. This year Seattle rock bands like La Luz and Black Tones are on the lineup.

What they're saying:

"This festival represents not just an incredible lineup of talent but a chance to celebrate the vibrant and ever-growing music community in the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is a reflection of how far we've come and how far we’re still growing. We can’t wait to bring our fans three days of unforgettable music, art, and connection at APEX!," said Ryan Crowther, creator of the Everett Music Initiative responsible for putting on FVMF.

With more artists to be announced, here are the bands so far confirmed to play the festival:

Alex Johnston

Anthony Brock Group

Antwane Tyler

BEARAXE

Bad Optics

Blind Pilot

Clothing Optional

Dead Energy

I Will Keep Your Ghost

Jaws of Brooklyn

LAKE

La Luz

LaRussell

Luke Borchelt

Parlor Greens

Serpenfoot

Scott Yoder

Smoker Dad

Spirit Award

SUS

Telekinesis

The Black Tones

The Carlile Family Band

The Dip

The Grizzled Mighty

The Lowtimers

Waves Crashing

Zan Fiskum

The Source: Information for this article comes from Everett Music Initiative and the Fisherman's Village Music Festival.

