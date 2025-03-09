Everett, WA 9th grader trying to return 1997 letter to rightful owner

The Brief An Everett teen was helping out at school when he stumbled upon a letter from 1997. It was addressed to the music teacher at the time, from his grandma. Now, the boy's family is having trouble finding his family to return it to.



A mother and her ninth-grade son in Everett are turning to the community for help, after her son found a letter that they’re now trying to return to the family of its rightful owner.

The backstory:

Last year, while Sebastian Hurtado was a teacher’s assistant for the band teacher at Eisenhower Middle School in Everett, he stumbled upon a letter mixed in with a piece of music buried in files.

Letter found in Everett middle school dated to 1997.

The letter is dated February 10, 1997 and addressed to someone named Greg. "I just saw ‘Greg dear’ and I knew Greg Metcalf was a band director there," Sebastian Hurtado said. "It’s his grandma writing to him."

According to the Washington Music Educators Association, Greg Metcalf was inducted into the hall of fame in 2006 and was previously the band director at Eisenhower Middle School. Online news reports show Metcalf died in 2013.

Greg Metcalf

Sebastian tried to find his family but had no luck. So, his mom Paola helped. She started researching Metcalf online and posting to different social media groups, as well as sending messages to people who she believed may be related to Metcalf on Facebook. Unfortunately, she also had no luck.

What they're saying:

"I’m not from here so I don’t know much connections, so I just messaged you guys," Paola Hurtado said. The Hurtado’s are now asking for help, so they can give this letter to Metcalf’s family. "This could mean a lot to someone," Sebastian Hurtado said.

"Me losing my grandma unfortunately, I would like a letter from my grandma, and I don’t have that, so probably this letter means something for someone," Paola Hurtado said. "Letters are very touching because that’s some piece that you could forever hold on to."

If you know who best the Hurtado’s should reach out to so they can give that letter, please contact FOX 13 and we can connect the families.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting.

