Adoption fees reduced at Tacoma humane society for 'Clear The Shelters' event

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, other small animals as part of a nationwide event to ‘Clear The Shelters.’

There are currently over 70 animals available for adoption. According to the agency, several hundred more are receiving care or are in a foster home.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, adult dogs can be adopted for $50, adult cats can be adopted for $25 and smaller pets (guinea pigs, rabbits, etc.,) can be adopted for $5.

Typically, the adoption fee for an adult dog (two years and older) is between $175-$250. Adult cats typically cost $75 for adoption fees.

The shelter’s Adoption Center is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m

View adoptable pets here.

If you can't adopt a pet, you can donate to the humane society here.