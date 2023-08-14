Advanced DNA testing helps authorities ID body found in Cowlitz County in 2022

article

Advanced DNA testing have allowed forensics experts to identify the body of a man found in Cowlitz River in July 2022.

A kayaker found a body stuck near the pilings at the mouth of the Cowlitz River, where it meets the Columbia River in Longview. The deceased has been identified as Bryan Heinrich, Sr., who was 55 at the time of his death.

According to Orthram Labs, the forensics lab that closed the case, the body was recovered by Cowlitz County deputies and a dive team. Due to the condition of the remains, authorities were not able to get fingerprints or identify a face. The coroner determined there were no signs of trauma.

In Dec. 2022, the sheriff’s office opened a case with Orthram to identify the man.

Skeletal remains were sent to Orthram’s lab in The Woodlands, Texas. Scientists were able to extract a suitable DNA sample, then used forensic-grade genome sequencing to generate a DNA profile. Genetic genealogy experts were then able to find leads for investigators.

Detectives began tracking down friends and family members of the deceased. The man’s brother identified him as Heinrich after identifying a tattoo on the upper left arm. One of Heinrich’s former partners also identified the tattoo.

From this, detectives determined the deceased was Bryan Heinrich, who they say was living in local homeless shelters and was last seen in March 2022.

Investigators determined Heinrich’s death was not the result of a crime, and the case was closed.