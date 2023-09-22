Alaska Airlines unveils new WSU, UW planes and announces WSU Athletics partnership

Alaska Airlines unveiled two newly-themed aircraft for Washington State University and the University of Washington.

The Embraer E175 "Go Cougs" plane will take its first flight with the new livery on Sept. 23 from Seattle to Pullman ahead of the WSU football game against the Oregon State Beavers.

"The new Go Cougs aircraft celebrates the productive partnership between Washington State University and Alaska Airlines," said WSU President Kirk Schulz. "We are proud to have Alaska Airlines as a continued supporter of our educational programs and research pursuits, particularly in the development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuels. Together, we will help transform the future of air travel across the state, region, and world."

The UW "Go Dawgs" plane will debut Oct. 3 on a Seattle to Portland flight.

"Our shared values and commitment to our region are why the UW is proud to partner with Alaska Airlines, and we are thrilled to see the purple and gold on their aircraft. This is another exciting step in the UW’s continued partnership with Alaska Airlines, an innovative and deep-rooted Pacific Northwest company that adds so much to our local and state economy, as well as fostering connections across the world as a member of the oneworld Alliance," said Ana Mari Cauce, president of the University of Washington.

The planes will be flown by Alaska's sister carrier Horizon Air which operates regional flights.

The Seattle-based airline also announced a partnership with WSU Athletics for the 2023-24 school year.

Alaska has been the official airline of UW since 2016.