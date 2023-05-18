AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old from Idaho, child and suspect possibly heading to Rochester

article

Washington State Patrol has activated an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old out of Idaho. The man accused of taking the child may be headed to Thurston County.

WSP is looking for 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes, who allegedly took 2-year-old Rudy Ozaih Reyes. The pair have the same last name, but their relationship has not been confirmed.

The Reyes' are from Nampa, Idaho, but Washington State Patrol believe they are heading to Rochester, Wash.

The pair were last seen at Stinker Station in Nampa around noon on May 18. They are believed to be in a gray 2008 Lexus IS200T with Idaho plates 2CTJ90 or in a gray 2018 Honda Civic with Idaho plates O19YOR.

Rodolfo Reyes is about 5'09" and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with jeans. He has multiple tattoos, with some of them being the words "Woman Hat" in the front center of his neck, "Lil Rudy" on the left side of his neck, "Southside Cliq" on his right cheek and "Joelle" on his left cheek

Rudy Reyes has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and white t-shirt and a hooded sweatshirt. He had no pants or shoes on, just a diaper.

If you've seen them, call 911 immediately.