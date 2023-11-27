Amber Alert issued for teen girl last seen in Pasco area

article

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a teen girl last seen in the Pasco area.

The West Richland Police Department said Sunday night that 14-year-old Emma Liudhal was last seen on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. in the Pasco area.

Investigators believe she is with 35-year-old Roger Perez-Osorio.

Emma is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a dark brown sweatshirt, black skirt, black boots and white leggings.

Perez-Osorio is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with blue letters "CA" and black pants.

They are believed to be in a blue 2006 Honda Civic 4-door with Oregon plate CK05169.

Anyone who sees Emma's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 509-628-0333 and refer to case No. 23-11804.