Man arrested in connection with suspicious Everett house fire

The Brief Police in Everett have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious fire that damaged multiple homes under construction. The Everett Fire Department said four structures were damaged – a primary house, which was under construction, is considered a total loss, while a second home suffered exterior damage. An existing home and a gazebo sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.



Everett police arrested a man in connection with a suspicious fire that damaged multiple homes under construction early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the man, in his 20s, was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of arson 1 and burglary 2.

What we know:

According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire in an alley near the corner of Lombard Avenue and 19th Street around 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house under construction fully engulfed in flames, which were spreading to a second house that was also under construction. Crews reported that four structures were impacted by the fire.

The EFD said the main house is considered a total loss, while the second house sustained mostly exterior damage. A third home and a gazebo nearby suffered minor damage.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. There were no occupants in the buildings under construction, and no residents were displaced from the third home. No injuries were reported.

The Source: Information used in this story was from the Everett police and fire departments.

