The Brief A 50-year-old man has been charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting fire to a Tacoma rental home owned by former NFL player Desmond Trufant. Surveillance video reportedly shows the suspect stacking patio furniture and setting it on fire, damaging parts of the unoccupied home. Sean Ross Demery was arrested Wednesday and remains in Pierce County Jail on $75,000 bail.



A man is charged with first-degree arson for allegedly setting fire to a Tacoma rental home owned by former NFL and University of Washington player Desmond Trufant.

The backstory:

Tacoma police and fire responded to a house fire on North 10th Street on Tuesday after a neighbor spotted flames on the home's exterior. Fire crews extinguished the fire, which damaged the covered patio, living room and attic.

The home, which was used as an Airbnb for special occasions such as weddings and reunions, was unoccupied at the time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tacoma firefighters respond to a fire at a property owned by former NFL player Desmond Trufant on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (Tacoma Fire Department)

According to court documents, investigators recovered surveillance footage that showed a man trespassing on the patio, piling outdoor furniture together, and using a lighter to ignite the stack.

Detectives identified the suspect as 50-year-old Sean Ross Demery after showing surveillance photos to neighbors. Police arrested Demery on Wednesday near South 12th Street and South Mildred Street.

Officers say they found an orange lighter in Demery's pocket, matching the clothing and item seen on surveillance video. Demery also allegedly admitted to setting the fire during a police interview, citing grievances regarding Trufant and his brother.

Sean Ross Demery appears in court, accused of arson at a Tacoma property owned by former NFL player Desmond Trufant. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

Desmond Trufant, a former cornerback for the Washington Huskies and Atlanta Falcons, operates the North 10th Street property as a rental for special occasions. The property has previously received complaints from neighbors over noise and parking.

According to police reports, previous guests reported smelling gas at the property days earlier, but management later shut off a barbeque grill and fire pits that were left running.

What's next:

Demery remains booked in the Pierce County Jail on $75,000 bail.

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