Auburn Police investigate shooting that left 1 seriously injured
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Auburn Tuesday night.
The Auburn Police Department (APD) says at around 10:28 p.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting in the 4700 block of Auburn Way N.
When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
Police have not found a suspect, and they are searching for leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.
This is a developing story.