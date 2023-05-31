Auburn Police investigate shooting that left 1 seriously injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Auburn Tuesday night.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) says at around 10:28 p.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting in the 4700 block of Auburn Way N.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police have not found a suspect, and they are searching for leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story.