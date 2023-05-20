Authorities investigate skydiving accident in Mason County

Authorities are investigating after a skydiver's parachute clipped the top of a tree, causing an uncontrolled fall in Shelton Saturday evening.

At 4:28 p.m., the Mason County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced that deputies were on scene of a skydiving incident on US-101 near the Kennedy Creek Natural Area Preserve. This is area is near the southwest end of Oyster Bay.

Authorities say deputies, medics and fire units were driving on US-101 at the time of the incident, and quickly arrived at the scene. Those units, in addition to witnesses nearby, provided aid to the skydiver in a matter of minutes.

When the MCSO made their initial announcement, they wrote, "The Mason County Sheriff's Office sends our deepest condolences to all those involved."

Details about the skydiver's condition are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.