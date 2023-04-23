Authorities offer $1,000 for suspects behind abuse, killings of dogs in Yakima

Pasado’s Safe Haven, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers Yakima County is asking for your help to identify the suspect or suspects who abused and killed four dogs.

The dogs were recovered from different places at different times throughout the Lower Valley in Yakima County. They appear to have been killed in different ways—the deaths are all horrific and gruesome.

One dog was dragged behind a car. Necropsy results show she was alive or had been killed just before she was dragged. One dog had a bag over his head. Another looked emaciated and on a chain when dumped. One dog was found hogtied.

Authorities don't believe these deaths were necessarily done by the same suspect, but someone knows something.

Pasado’s Safe Haven is offering a $1000 reward on this case in conjunction with Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

You will remain anonymous. Details on how to submit a tip on the flyer below.

Since 2017, the FBI has been collecting detailed data on animal cruelty crimes from law enforcement agencies across the country.

A study by the Chicago Police Department revealed a connection between animal cruelty and human violence. Of those arrested for animal crimes, 65% had been arrested for battery against another person.

"Many people frequently assume individuals begin hurting animals and then progress to humans. While this may be true in some instances, it is not the case for all offenders. One study found that 16% of offenders started abusing animals and graduated to violent crimes against humans. However, in many circumstances, offenders start by hurting other humans and then progress to harming animals," reads an FBI study exploring the link between animal cruelty and human violence.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on suspects is urged to submit an anonymous tip to either of the three organizations.