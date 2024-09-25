Rising J-pop stars BE:FIRST aims for global success with 2nd album ‘2:BE’

While K-pop may be the dominant Asian pop genre in the U.S., Japanese groups are hoping to make a name for themselves here as well.

One of those groups is BE:FIRST, a group who has already begun to make their way into the U.S. market after recording music with and opening for the powerhouse K-pop group, ATEEZ.

After being formed on an audition program in 2021, the seven members of BE:FIRST released numerous singles leading up to their very first full album "BE:1" in Aug. 2022, an album that put them on the map as a top contender in the J-POP industry to break into the U.S. market.

One collaboration track called "Hush-Hush" with ATEEZ, followed by the opportunity to open for the group on the Los Angeles stop of their U.S. tour would give their name even more eyes.

Now they are back with their second full album, "2:BE."

"What we learned from making our first album was how important it is to be actively involved in the creative process. We voiced our ideas for the kind of songs we wanted to create, so I believe the experience of proactively participating in the creative side is something we really took away from the first album," explains LEO.

RYUHEI adds, "We've improved more on the genre-defying aspect of our music since our first album, showcasing our skills and including more tracks geared toward an international audience. I believe this album really reflects our growth in many ways."

The title track "Blissful" shows a new side of these members on "2:BE."

While most of their previous tracks have been heavily rap focused, "Blissful" shows a brighter side of the group's personality.

"It’s not a hard song like the ones we’ve released before like ‘Masterplan’ or ‘Mainstream’ which were quite strong. We had a new degree of determination of creation. This time for this album, the lead song is just for fun," says RYOKI.

The groups online presence has seen significant growth since their debuting, racking up nearly 650,000 followers on Instagram and over 800,000 subscribers in YouTube, with millions of views on their music videos.

Performing in the U.S. for the first time, opening for ATEEZ this year, the group was nervous at how the local fans would react to them.

"At first I was nervous, but once we got on stage, ATINY welcomed us by reacting very well. The energy from the overseas audience was incredible, and we were able to perform in a really great environment. We brought some of our more hip-hop-influenced songs, so I think the local audience found them relatable," says RYUHEI.

Now with their second full-length album, the group is looking forward to seeing just how far their presence can grow across the world.

"As BE:FIRST, we intend to continue making music for as long as we can. Even if the seven of us pursue solo activities, when we come back together as BE:FIRST for a live performance, we want people to be excited and wonder, ‘What are they going to do next?’ I believe each of us, as well as BE:FIRST as a whole, can create really exciting entertainment, and we aspire to be that kind of presence on a global scale," says SHUNTO.

