Bellevue car crash triggers gas leak, forces residents to evacuate

A car crashed into a building, causing a gas leak in Bellevue Tuesday morning. Police evacuated residents who live in the area as a precaution.

At around 2:48 a.m., the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) responded to the crash near the corner of 156th Ave. SE and SE 5th Ct. This area is near the Lake Hills Village shopping mall.

Photo: FOX 13's Taylor Winkel

Bellevue Fire responded to the scene and discovered that the car struck and ruptured a commercial natural gas line. Crews with Puget Sound Energy responded to secure the gas line, while apartments in the vicinity of the crash were evacuated.

According to the BPD, at around 1:30 a.m., an officer tried to stop a Mercedes SUV for a traffic infraction. The driver sped off, and the officer did not pursue.

A short time later, the car crashed into the building and the people inside the car took off running. Authorities say they have not located the suspects.

Crews removed the vehicle, and detectives are working to determine if the vehicle was stolen.

King County Metro provided a bus on site for evacuated residents to shelter in until they were cleared to return home.

Photo: FOX 13's Taylor Winkel

Just before 4:00 a.m., Bellevue Fire determined the buildings were safe to reoccupy.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.