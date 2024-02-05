WSP: 2 separate highway shootings in King County occur within 10 minutes of each other

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating two separate shootings on I-5 in King County that happened within 10 minutes of each other on Monday evening.

The first shooting occurred on southbound I-5 near Interurban Ave. in Tukwila. According to WSP, a blue and yellow tax was hit by a bullet. There were no injuries and the driver doesn't know where the gunfire came from.

Ten minutes later, a BMW sedan was hit by bullets on southbound I-5 near SR 520. The passenger in that vehicle had minor injuries from the shattering glass, and the driver was not injured. It's believed the suspect vehicle was a black Chevy SUV with a bullet hole in the passenger window.

Washington State Patrol said it does not appear that these two instances are connected.

It's unclear if one or both vehicles were targeted by their shooters or if it was random.

These two shootings are the eighth and ninth shootings on King County highways just this year alone.

If you have any information on either shooting, call 911.