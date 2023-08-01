Bellevue PD: Man barricades in apartment, fire breaks out shortly after domestic disturbance call

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Bellevue Police)

Bellevue Police arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment, shortly after which a fire broke out.

According to police, the man was the suspect of a domestic disturbance call near 156th Ave NE and NE 15th St. Officers arrived and contacted the man before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself in his unit, and a SWAT Team spent several hours negotiating with him. Around 6:30 p.m., a fire started in the unit, quickly spreading outside the apartment and damaging the building. Officers used fire extinguishers to try to put out the flames, but they spread too quickly.

The suspect ran out and surrendered, and officers took him into custody. Authorities say one officer suffered from smoke inhalation.

Bellevue Fire Department is currently on-scene working to contain the fire.

Police have not confirmed how the fire started, or if anyone else was injured.