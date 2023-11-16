Bellevue Police going undercover to catch holiday shoplifters

The holiday season is upon us, and while you may be looking to shop the best steals and deals, thieves are just looking to steal.

Washington retailers lost more than $1.6 billion to theft in 2022 and traditionally, in-store losses spike more than 15% in November and December.

This holiday season, Bellevue Police officers are working extra to get those criminals behind bars. For a month now, BPD has been running emphasis patrols in the lead up to the big shopping season, even dedicating a full unit to it. They tell FOX 13 that so far, it’s working. Officers have already recovered stolen items and arrested several suspects.

"We have redeployed an entire unit on retail theft emphasis," said Patrol Major Alycia McKinney with Bellevue Police. "We have used our data dashboard and our statistics to identify the high-targeted areas and high-targeted retail stores that are typically prone to thefts during the holiday season."

Right now, there are five BPD officers running the retail theft emphasis unit.

"We supplement with patrol officers, our detectives and other resources when we do conduct this emphasis," said McKinney.

Not only are police officers planting themselves in areas reporting high theft, they're also going undercover. Officers are walking around in plain clothes, so shoplifters don't know who's walking among them.

"Being within that store and within that business is really a way for us to identify what is going on and being on the scene, we're able to apprehend these individuals faster," said McKinney.

Bellevue is no stranger to retail theft. Just last year, officers arrested three people for stealing $93,000 worth of luxury handbags from the Louis Vuitton store at The Shops at the Bravern.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bellevue police bust three major organized retail theft rings, merch worth over $100,000

BPD told FOX 13 theft is a recurring issue at Bellevue Square Mall. Thieves' favorite spots to take from are Nordstrom, LuluLemon, Victoria's Secret, and Macy's.

Outside the shopping mall, BPD said Bellevue's REI Co-op and The Home Depot are frequent victims of theft, as well.

BPD told FOX 13, these emphasis patrols have already captured suspects and put away criminals. It said if you try to get away with unpaid goods, then be ready for a rude Christmas present in return.

"If you're going to come to Bellevue and shoplift or commit any other crimes, then you will be held accountable and we will take you to jail," Patrol Major McKinney said.

BPD said also told us they found low reporting rates from stores around the area. Authorities want to remind all businesses that it is crucial you report instances of theft. The crime data dashboard is what police use when they plan emphasis patrols.