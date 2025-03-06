Taxi driver arrested for DUI after car struck by train in Bellingham, WA

The Brief A taxi driver who had picked up a passenger was arrested for DUI after their car was struck by a train in Bellingham. Both the driver and the passenger got out of the car safely before the train hit it. The BPD will conduct DUI emphasis patrols on St. Patrick's Day. They urge everyone to drive sober, including rideshare drivers people rely on to make it home safely.



Police arrested a taxi driver for DUI earlier this month after their car was struck by a train in Bellingham. Authorities say they had a passenger in the car before the incident.

(Bellingham Police Department)

On March 1 at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a collision between a train and a car near the ferry terminal. Investigators say the taxi driver took a turn onto Harris Street incorrectly, driving off the road across the tracks and into the gravel, getting their car stuck on the tracks.

What they're saying:

"Thankfully the driver and the passenger saw the train slowly approaching and were able to get out in time before the train struck the car," wrote the BPD in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the taxi driver to be under the influence, and they were taken into custody.

#78 indicates this was the 78th DUI crash in Bellingham, Washington since Jan. 1, 2025.

Emphasis patrols in Bellingham, WA during St. Patrick's Day

The BPD says the DUI arrest involving the taxi driver was the second arrest in March and the 78th arrest of 2025. Since Jan. 1, there have been 84 DUI arrests in Bellingham.

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching on Monday, March 17, BPD officers are participating in high-visibility emphasis patrols focused on impaired drivers.

What you can do:

"We encourage you to arrange for a sober ride or make plans to walk after celebrating," the BPD wrote. "Evidently, we need to remind rideshare drivers to ensure you are sober when picking up passengers who have called you for a safe ride home."

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media post by the Bellingham Police Department.

