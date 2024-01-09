Expand / Collapse search
Bonnaroo 2024: Location, when is it and who’s performing

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
9cf655f1- article

FILE - Sir Elton John performs onstage at What Stage during day 4 of the 2014 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 15, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival)

Get excited music festival fans! 

Bonnaroo has announced its 2024 lineup and it includes headliners such as Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pretty Lights.

Additional performers include fan favorites like Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and T-Pain, according to the Bonnaroo website. 

Here is the full lineup: 

The event is being held June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee. 

Presale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 11, 10 a.m. CT. Regular ticket sales will be announced if any remain after presale. 

The 2024 ticket options include 4-day general admission, 4-day GA+, 4-day VIP and 4-day platinum, according to the website. 

There are also a variety of camping and parking ticket options available. 

Visit the Bonnaroo website for more information. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 