Booville at Fright Fest returns to Wild Waves in Federal Way, WA

The Halloween season is approaching and one Federal Way attraction is getting in the spirit.

Booville at Fright Fest runs from the end of September until the first weekend of November at Wild Waves in Federal Way.

Booville poster

The weekly events are described as "scare-free zones" with fall activities such as trick-or-treating, face painting, and other entertainment options for families and their "little ghouls and goblins," say organizers.

Wild Waves will host the Booville days with extended hours this year for some days. The attraction will be open from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on the first weekend (September 28-29) then run from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on following weekends starting October 5 and running through Sunday, November 3.

Ticket information can be found on the Wild Waves website.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' spotted in impound lot: Reddit

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 shut down in Everett, WA

Top pumpkin patches, corn mazes near Seattle to visit now

This Seattle restaurant makes NYT's 2024 'America's Best Restaurants' list

Here's when the fall leaves will reach peak color in western WA

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.