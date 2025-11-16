Bremerton, WA police seek public's help after deadly hit-and-run

Officers in Bremerton are hoping members of the public may be able to help them track down a hit-and-run driver they say caused a deadly crash.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, BPD reported the death of a female pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of Wheaton Way and Ivy Road. The incident happened around 5:50 a.m. according to their press release.

What you can do:

While investigators say they have received some leads, they are asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact Officer Jacynda Hoyson at Jacynda.Espinosa@ci.bremerton.wa.us.

Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to identify and notify the next of kin for the victim. Their identity will not be released until that happens. The investigation remains ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.

