Brenda Lee's ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ tops Billboard Hot 100

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 5:09PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations

How Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" came to be

The singer first released the song in 1994 as part of her holiday album.

LOS ANGELES - Sorry Mariah, but people are looking to get a sentimental feeling this Christmas season.

For the first time in the song's history, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" led the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Dec. 9, putting Mariah Carey's beloved "All I Want For Christmas Is You," in second place. 

Lee's Christmas classic has typically landed at No. 2 every holiday season until now. It makes Lee the oldest artist to ever top the chart, at 78. 

Lee was 13 years old when she recorded the song in 1958.

"I’m happy for everybody here that’s worked so hard to make this happen because in today’s world, everything moves so fast and furious," Lee told Billboard. "But I’m telling you this: My label has come to bat."

Lee celebrated her birthday on Dec. 11, and in honor of the song's anniversary, filmed a new music video. 

Meanwhile, five of the week's top six Hot 100 tracks were Christmas songs:

  1. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Brenda Lee)
  2. All I Want For Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)
  3. Lovin on Me (Jack Harlow)
  4. Jingle Bell Rock (Bobby Helms)
  5. Last Christmas (Wham!)
  6. A Holly Jolly Christmas (Burl Ives)