Bruce Lee Forever stamps are now available

The Brief The U.S. Postal Service recently honored martial arts legend Bruce Lee with a new Forever stamp, which was unveiled during a ceremony at Seattle’s Nippon Kan Theater. Designed by Antonio Alcalá and Kam Mak, the stamp features an egg tempera painting of Lee’s signature flying kick against a bold yellow brushstroke. The tribute celebrates Lee’s enduring legacy as a philosopher, teacher and cultural icon who maintained deep ties to the Pacific Northwest.



The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) honored and celebrated the life of martial arts legend and actor Burce Lee this week with a new Forever stamp.

The stamp was unveiled Wednesday at Seattle's Nippon Kan Theater during a ceremony featuring Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee; former student and friend Sue Ann Kay; and journalist Jeff Chang.

"He was mesmerizing to watch. Unlike the theatrical, acrobatic kung fu that came before, Lee’s movements were economical, explosive and real," said Ben Kuo, USPS senior vice president of facilities and infrastructure who spoke at the event. "Bruce Lee has earned this special tribute because he wasn’t just an action film star who could fight — he was a philosopher who could think and a teacher who inspired millions."

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, teamed up with artist Kam Mak, to design the stamp. It features an egg tempera painting on traditional gesso, depicts Lee mid-air while executing his signature flying kick. The design includes a bold yellow calligraphic brushstroke, which is a nod to the iconic yellow tracksuit Lee wore in his final film, "The Game of Death."

"His legacy is one of resilience, self-mastery and flow that resonates and connects people across multiple demographics, which is why this stamp is such a profoundly perfect touchpoint and a true honor, especially at this moment in time," said Lee, CEO of Bruce Lee Enterprises. "Our family is deeply grateful to the USPS for choosing to recognize Bruce Lee, and we are excited to see his kicks flying all across the country on our mail."

The U.S. Postal Service will honor Bruce Lee with a new Forever stamp. (U.S. Postal Service)

Bruce Lee was born in San Francisco on Nov. 27, 1940, while his father, Lee Hoi Chuen, a Hong Kong singer and actor, and mother, Grace Ho, were in the United States on an extended tour.

After returning to Hong Kong when he was a few months old and using family connections in the film industry, Lee appeared in movies as a child and landed his first lead role at age 10. His stage name was Li Xiao Long, or "Lee the Little Dragon," because he was born in both the hour and year of the Dragon. As a teenager, Lee studied Wing Chun kung fu, became an expert boxer and competed in cha-cha dancing.

Lee returned to the U.S. in 1959. And after earning a high school diploma equivalent, he attended the University of Washington, where he studied philosophy.

When he was in Seattle, he opened his first martial arts studio. Though he became a global superstar through films like "Enter the Dragon," he maintained deep ties to the Pacific Northwest and was buried in Seattle’s Lake View Cemetery in Capitol Hill.

The Bruce Lee Forever stamp is now available in panes of 20 and can be found on USPS's website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Postal Service and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

