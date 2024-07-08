Brush fire burns along I-5 in Federal Way, lanes reopened

A brush fire that broke out on the right side of northbound I-5 in Federal Way caused multiple lane closures on Monday.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire as they closed the right two lanes of northbound I-5 near the SeaTac Rest Area.

A traffic camera captured crews extinguishing the fire, with the patch of grass between the SeaTac Rest Area and I-5 now completely charred.

via WSDOT

The fire was put out within an hour, and all I-5 lanes reopened around 7 p.m.

