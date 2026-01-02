Bullets fly into Fall City, WA, home on New Year's Eve, family wants answers

The Brief A Fall City family says two bullets pierced their home just after midnight on New Year's Eve, narrowly missing their teenage son's bedroom. The McCormicks believe someone was firing guns in the rural area while celebrating the start of 2026 and turned the bullet over to law enforcement. King County sheriff's deputies found no suspects or additional evidence, and the family says the shooting has left them shaken in what hey once considered a safe home.



A Fall City family says they were enjoying a quiet New Year's Eve at home when bullets came flying through their wall and window.

They believe someone in their rural area was shooting off guns at the start of the new year, putting the family in danger.

A total of two bullets came into Toni and Dale McCormick’s house off of 308th Avenue Southeast.

They say if their son was home, he could have been seriously hurt.

"If you look at the screen, you can see the bullet hole that went in there," said Toni McCormick. "Once you realize what it’s from, this whole level of anxiety kicks in."

The couple had been watching local news and the countdown to 2026 from the comfort of their living room.

"The fireworks, the Space Needle and all that, and it was midnight, and we then heard this loud ‘thump’," said Toni.

Because people had been setting off fireworks nearby, they initially thought a mortar had landed on the house until they saw the damage.

"The first one we found was in our son’s window in the upper corner," said Toni.

Shattered glass covered the floor and their teenage son's bed.

"Thankfully he was not home because this could have been a whole different situation," said Toni.

Toni later retrieved the bullet pictured below from behind her son's bed during cleanup of the glass.

"We have the actual bullet that hit the window," said Toni.

She collected it with a pair of tweezers and put it in a bag to give to law enforcement.

The couple also found another hole in the siding of their own bedroom. That bullet also hit close to their bed and the window where their dogs like to look out into the yard.

"This was the second bullet shot that we found. Here’s where it went in," she said, pointing to the siding.

The couple says there have been other recent safety concerns in the area as well. A few months ago, firefighters battled a massive blaze at a neighbor's home.

This picture above was provided by Eastside Fire and Rescue, documenting the fire at a neighbor's home in September 2025, in the 30900 block of Southeast Redmond Fall City Road.

The McCormick's say that the home involved in that fire still sits damaged.

"That was pretty scary. It was summertime. The wind was blowing, and it could have come over to any of the properties that are here, said McCormick.

As for the shooting on New Year's Eve, the King County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched but didn't find any more holes, bullets or fireworks on the couple's property and there are no suspects at this time.

The McCormick's have since taped up the window to keep out the cold until it can be repaired, and they hope to find the person who put them in danger while ringing in 2026.

"It was a little nerve-wrecking last night, not knowing what else could have potentially happened, said Toni. "This is our safe place. I’ve never been afraid to be in my own home before and this is scary."

If you know who's responsible, contact the King County Sheriff's Office.

