WA troopers seek witnesses of road rage drive-by shooting

Washington state troopers are looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting on SR 518 in Burien this week.

According to authorities, a person called 911 around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, reporting they were shot at on westbound SR 518 near Des Moines Memorial Drive. The victim was shot at but not injured.

Troopers arrived and spoke with the victim, who explained they were driving westbound and rode up on a newer silver-colored Chevrolet Tahoe that was in their way. The victim honked to get the Tahoe to move, but it didn't, so they sped around.

The victim said when they drove around, the Tahoe driver fired a single shot at them, striking the hood of their car. The suspect then sped off in the Tahoe.

The victim was unable to get a license plate number, but described the suspect as a white man, "heavy set" and possibly in his mid-30s.

Authorities confirmed the victim's white Toyota Tundra had a bullet entry and exit point in the hood of the car.

Anyone with information on the drive-by shooting is urged to email Det. Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov.

