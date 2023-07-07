Campfire restrictions implemented at Olympic National Park, Forest due to increased wildfire risk

With increasingly dry conditions and rising temperatures, the Olympic National Forest and National Park are putting campfire restrictions in place to prevent wildfires.

Starting July 9, all backcountry and dispersed area campfires will not be allowed. This includes the use of charcoal grills or other equipment that creates ash.

Gas or propane camp stoves with a shut-off valve or lever that extinguishes the flame immediately are permitted in these areas but should be operated well away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

Campfires on the beaches of Olympic National Park will not be permitted under this restriction.

Officials urge people to use extreme caution with any open flame.

"As we’ve seen in recent years the peninsula is getting drier earlier in the year," said Micah Johnson, Assistant Fire Management Officer for Olympic Interagency Fire Management. "These changes make the landscape more vulnerable. Even places like the rainforests in Quinault and Hoh river valleys and beaches along the coast are susceptible."

Keep your campfires small and don't leave them unattended. Also make sure you extinguish your campfire before leaving your campsite, even if it's for a short time.

To view the list of campgrounds where campfires are allowed on the Olympic National Forest, click here.



To view the list of campgrounds where campfires are allowed in Olympic National Park, click here.