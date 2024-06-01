'Can my pet eat cicadas?' Expert reveals what to do if your dog or cat gets hold of this insect

The great cicada comeback has hit the U.S., with multiple states expecting two broods to reappear by the trillions.

While cicadas swarm this season — plus leave their hard exoskeletons behind — should you be worried about your pets possibly getting hold of them?

Amanda Fredal, a Georgia-based licensed veterinary technician and director of live pet care at Pet Supplies Plus, confirmed to Fox News Digital that cicadas are generally not considered toxic to pets.

However, if your pet consumes a large quantity of cicadas or has an allergy to them, it could lead to gastrointestinal upset or allergic reactions, Fredal warned.

"It's essential to monitor your pet for any symptoms of distress and consult your local veterinarian if you have concerns," the expert said.

Ingesting cicadas could cause gastrointestinal upset and allergic reactions in certain pets, a vet tech says (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

Symptoms of gastrointestinal upset include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and decreased appetite, according to Fredal.

The signs of an allergic reaction in pets can include itching, redness and swelling — particularly around the face, mouth or throat — plus hives or difficulty breathing.

The vet added that a pet experiencing an "adverse reaction" to cicadas may seem lethargic, unusually tired or weak.

In more severe cases, Fredal said respiratory distress can occur in pets, which can present as coughing, wheezing or difficulty breathing.

"In rare instances, pets may exhibit neurological symptoms such as tremors, seizures or disorientation if they have a severe reaction to cicadas," she said.

If your pet ingests a cicada, regardless of allergies or signs of distress, Fredal encouraged pet owners to monitor the pet "closely" for unusual symptoms.

"If the pets exhibit vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, or difficulty breathing, contact your veterinarian for guidance," she said.

To prevent your dog or cat from going back for another cicada snack, Fredal advised pet owners to supervise their pets closely while outdoors, or use deterrents or barriers to keep cicadas "out of reach."

"Additionally, offering plenty of engaging toys and activities indoors can help redirect your pet's attention away from cicadas," she said.

Some alternative enrichment activities to distract your pets can include frozen treats, snuffle mats, lick mats or other pet-friendly games.

While preventing access to the cicadas in your yard might be challenging, Fredal suggested trimming back vegetation where cicadas congregate, or using netting to cover those same plants.

"Keep your lawn short, as cicadas prefer taller grass," she said. "Consider using insect repellents or traps designed to deter cicadas."

She added, "Supervise your pet when outdoors and discourage scavenging."

Fredal reiterated that pets with sensitive stomachs, dietary restrictions or those with shellfish allergies could be more sensitive to cicadas than others.

Other animals such as poultry, waterfowl, reptiles, fish and exotic mammals are likely to consume cicadas as a source of high protein, according to Fredal.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Ryan Fowley, a pest removal expert at Excel Pest Services in New Jersey, also considered the bugs "relatively harmless."

"Because of how many of them there are, it's not possible to completely remove cicadas from our yards, " he said. "But fear not — because they aren't harmful to us, our plants or crops."

"They don't bite or sting, have basically no defensive response at all whatsoever, and they're mostly safe for our pets to eat, as long as they're in their infancy when ingested."

A dog-day cicada (Tibicen canicularis) is shown clinging to its nymphal exoskeleton after emerging from it; Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 29, 2023. (Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Larger adults have crunchy exoskeletons that could cause pets to choke, he added.

Fowley described the insects as having black bodies measuring about 1.5 inches long, with wingspans of about 3 inches.

Even if cicadas aren’t seen, they will definitely be heard, noted Fowley — as they’re "well-known for producing a chorus of mating calls that can exceed 100 decibels."

He added, "That's louder than a tractor or lawnmower, and even comparable to a jet plane during takeoff."