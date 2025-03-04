Canadians, Washingtonians respond to President Trump's tariffs

The Brief Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico have caused frustration, leading Canadians to reduce cross-border trips and prioritize local products. The tariffs impact retail, tourism, and cross-border businesses, affecting communities along the Washington-Canada border. Governor Bob Ferguson criticized the tariffs for raising prices and harming trade, pledging support to find new markets for Washington businesses.



The impact of President Trump’s tariffs extends beyond dollars as people living on both sides of the border expressed frustration over the change.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico took effect.

Canadians who frequently cross the border into Washington tell FOX 13 Seattle that will no longer be the case.

Tariffs against Canada slow border trade

What they're saying:

"Since all of this has happened, definitely, there is more of a push to kind of stay at home in Canada and buy Canada first, for sure. There's definitely a consensus amongst most people I talk to," said Joel Moots.

Moots lives so close to Blaine, Washington that he tells FOX 13 Seattle you can see his house from Peace Portal Drive running through the town's shopping district.

He said he used to cross the border to come to America about four to five times a week.

"There is a sentiment back home that things have changed. It’s not so much ‘You’re not welcome,’ we realize that, but we also have to protect what matters to us," he said.

Guy Occhiogrosso, the president and CEO of the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, tells FOX 13 Seattle retail shopping, tourism, small towns, and businesses with employees on both sides of the border will feel the impacts of these tariffs.

"More broadly than that, there is a lot of families and deep communities here along the border that have probably dated before the border was set. And so there’s just this deep connection with this greater region," said Occhiogrosso.

The other side:

People living on the Washington side of the border tell FOX 13 Seattle they side with their neighbors to the north.

"I’m fully onboard with everything the Canadians are doing to throw the US the finger," said Chris Wigen of Bellingham.

In response to the tariffs, Governor Bob Ferguson released this statement:

"Higher prices on groceries, household appliances, construction equipment, and cars are coming as a result of the Trump administration’s needless tariff trade war.

These tariffs will raise prices for Washington families, making it harder to build homes and infrastructure, and making Washington exports less competitive overseas. Meanwhile, at least $296 million in Washington agricultural exports to Canada will be impacted by that country’s retaliatory tariffs.

This Trump trade war expands a wholesale attack on trade relationships with our closest allies as well as our largest trading partners for agricultural products, aerospace products, and energy. Washingtonians know that working collaboratively with our neighbors builds prosperity and solves problems, but this careless confrontation will create economic hardship.

My administration is committed to working with Washington state communities and businesses to help navigate the impacts of this situation, including by finding new export markets and manufacturing opportunities."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel, who spoke with Whatcom County residents and Guy Occhiogrosso, President and CEO of the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.