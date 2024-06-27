A power outage has impacted the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, prompting officials to advise caution at darkened intersections where traffic signals may not be functioning.

According to Seattle City Light's outage map, currently 20 separate incidents are affecting 2,129 customers in the Capitol Hill area. The utility provider estimates power restoration by 8:43 pm tonight.

Seattle City Light encourages affected customers to stay updated on the outage status through their outage map, accessible on the Seattle City Light website.

Residents and commuters are reminded to treat all dark signals as all-way stops for safety reasons until power is fully restored. Further updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

