Gig Harbor power outage leaves 24,800 in the dark

A car crash has knocked out power to more than 20,000 people in the Gig Harbor area.

Peninsula Light Co. (PenLight) announced just after 11:00 a.m. that they were experiencing a system-wide outage. Within a half-hour, they confirmed a car had crashed into a transmission pole, causing the outage across western Pierce County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, PenLight's outage map reports approximately 24,800 customers are without power.

There is no estimated time for power to be restored, but PenLight crews are already on their way to troubleshoot the problem.

