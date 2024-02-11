Centralia Police recover multiple firearms from robbery suspect's apartment

Centralia Police recovered multiple firearms from the apartment of a man accused of trying to rob a convenience store Saturday morning.

Police say around 9:15 a.m., a man entered a Centralia store on Ellsbury and Borthwick Street and lifted up his shirt, showing a gun in his waist band.

Police say the man demanded money, but he left in a light colored Saturn before taking anything.

Police learned the suspect may be living in the Chehalis area, and officers later located the suspect's vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jeremy A. Sturdevant, was taken into custody at his Chehalis apartment.

Sturdevant was booked into Lewis County Jail for first-degree robbery and extortion.

Detectives also served a search warrant at Sturdevant's apartment and recovered multiple firearms.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call Centralia Police Detective Sergeant Dave Clary at (360) 330-7680, or Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.