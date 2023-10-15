Child rape suspect arrested at Parkland homeless encampment

Pierce County deputies on Friday arrested a man suspected of raping two young girls.

Crime Stoppers on Wednesday issued a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Rocky Donohue.

Donohue was suspected of three counts of first-degree rape of a child and one count of second-degree rape. The incidents involved two girls he knew.

Detectives believe Donohue was homeless, and tracked him to a homeless encampment at 115th St and Pacific Ave S in Parkland over the weekend.

Donohue was booked into Pierce County Jail for his felony warrants.