Four men were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood, and police are now searching for the suspects' vehicle.

Two of the victims, who preferred to remain off-camera, are still shaken by the incident.

One is a congressional staffer and the other is an intern.

The alleged robbery, according to the police report, occurred around 3 a.m. In the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue SE.

The four men, two of whom live nearby, were walking together when two suspects emerged from a black car, brandished guns, patted down the victims, and stole items including iPhones, a gold necklace, and a gold-colored watch.

After the robbery, the thieves fled in the vehicle.

Congressional staffer, intern among victims in Navy Yard robbery. Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects' car.

Police have released those pictures, hoping the public will help them identify the perpetrators.

They're offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.