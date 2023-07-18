Expand / Collapse search

Council to proclaim 'Taylor Swift Week' in King County ahead of Lumen Field shows

By FOX 13 News Staff
Seattle
SEATTLE - With popstar Taylor Swift's performance at Lumen Field in Seattle coming quick, King County councilmembers have decided to celebrate not only her talents, but her courage.

As the city of Seattle prepares for the Swifties on Saturday and Sunday, councilmembers are set to proclaim July 18 - July 25 as Taylor Swift Week in Seattle.

King County Council member Claudia Balducci brought the proclamation to not only celebrate the huge cultural and musical impact and influence of the artist, but also her positive role modeling for women and girls. 

In recent years, Swift's civic activism has proven extremely influential as correlation can be made between her stated beliefs and upticks in registration and voting from her younger fans.

The proclamation meeting is being held Tuesday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m and will be live-streamed on King County TV, all Swifties are encouraged to join.