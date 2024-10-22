Coyote bites Seattle woman trying to free her dog from its mouth

A Seattle woman is recovering after she was bitten while trying to rescue her dog from a coyote's mouth last week, wildlife officials said.

On Friday, officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) responded to a report from Seattle police that there was a human-coyote incident involving injuries in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, police and emergency management services were rendering aid to an injured woman.

WDFW said the woman saw the coyote in her backyard and her pet dog was inside its mouth.

As she was trying to free her dog, the coyote bit her.

The woman had an arm and head injury, and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Fish and wildlife officers searched the area for the coyote but could not locate it. USDA Wildlife Services were notified.

