Multi-car crash blocks several lanes of I-5 in Kent, WA

The Brief A multi-car crash near South 272nd Street in Kent blocked four southbound lanes of I-5 on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant traffic delays. The Washington State Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the collision, though the total number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries remain unknown.



Four lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a multi-car crash in Kent.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near South 272nd Street.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, drivers should expect delays throughout the area.

It's not known how many cars were involved or the injuries.

Troopers are investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

