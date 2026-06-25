Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash near Mill Creek, WA

The Brief Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian near Martha Lake and Mill Creek Thursday morning. The crash happened near westbound SR-96 and Elgin Way Southeast before 3 a.m.



Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian near Martha Lake Thursday morning.

Crash blocks SR-96 near Martha Lake

What we know:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding made the initial announcement on social media just before 3 a.m. saying that westbound SR-96 and Elgin Way Southeast were fully blocked because of the crash. At the time, westbound traffic was getting around the crash site using the eastbound turn lane.

FOX 13 crews were sent to the scene to gather more information.

What we don't know:

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown and details about the suspect's vehicle are currently unavailable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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