Crews fighting fire at home for sale in Kent

A vacant house in Kent, Washington, caught fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called around 6:15 a.m., according to Puget Sound Fire, to the home near W Meeker St & Naden Ave S.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed by flames. The intensity of the fire prevented crews from entering the home to confirm that nobody was inside at the time.

Firefighters said they had to navigate additional complications while attempting to control the fire. Downed power lines in the area and overgrown shrubs around the house have added fuel to the fire, increasing the challenge for the fire crews.

The roof of the house was nearly completely destroyed. There are also persistent problem areas in the attic that crews are working to address.

Firefighters plan to continue monitoring the site throughout the day to ensure that no hot spots reignite. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.