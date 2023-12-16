Crews investigate motel fire in Everett, multiple people displaced

Multiple people were displaced after a fire broke out inside a motel in Everett Friday night.

According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), just after 11 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting flames coming out of a motel room window at the Farwest Motel near the corner of Evergreen Way and Pecks Dr.

Some 911 callers reported three people possibly trapped in one of the rooms inside the three-story building.

Crews arrived, and within minutes began working to contain the fire and search for victims.

Fortunately, everyone inside the building had already evacuated. One person was evaluated and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Before crews arrived, one resident tried extinguishing the flames using multiple fire extinguishers, but the fire had grown too large for their efforts to be effective.

Multiple rooms sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross was called to help those who were displaced and provide shelter.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.