Crowds block traffic in Seattle during International Women's Day march

Today is International Women’s Day, a day to honor the courageous women who have fought for equal opportunity and gender equality worldwide.

Crowds lined the streets and blocked traffic in the area of Broadway and John Street in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Mar. 8.

Big picture view:

This year's theme, "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality" calls on everyone to actively support and uplift women in all spheres of life.

Just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, SDOT traffic reported the rally had dispersed and traffic resumed without any blockades.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

