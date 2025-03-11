Culvert causes 15-foot hole to emerge on SR 411 in Kelso, WA

The Brief SR-411 in Kelso has been shut down with no estimated time of reopening. Crews closed the road for emergency repairs after a large hole appeared. Culverts are large pipes that run under roads for drainage.



Drivers on State Route 411 in Kelso are being told to beware of traffic conditions Tuesday.

SR 411 between Waters Rd and Beverly Heights Rd has been shut down on Mar. 11 for emergency pavement repairs.

Construction crews were on site Tuesday buit unable to say when the estimatede time of reopenening would be, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

What they're saying:

"Plan ahead and use Hazel Dell Rd to get around the closure. A failing culvert caused this 15-foot-deep hole! This is why a full closure is needed—for the safety of both travelers & crews. This fix is temporary, and more permanent repairs will be needed later." said a WSDOT representative.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington Department of Transportation.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.